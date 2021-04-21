‘Home Economics’ Takes A Touchy Subject & Makes It Funny

The new comedy series Home Economics takes a funny look at something that has become a very serious topic of discussion for a lot of people in America: income inequity. Complicating matters on the show is the fact that you’ve got all these different income levels within a single family. According to one of the show’s stars, Caitlin McGee, the idea of placing these inequities in the setting of a single family really makes the discussion more human, because she says it’s about family first. (Click on the media bar below to hear Caitlin McGee)