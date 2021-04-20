Nasim Pedrad’s Keeping It Real — As 14-Year-Old ‘Chad’

In real life, Nasim Pedrad is a 39-year-old woman. But on the show Chad — which she not only stars in, but also created — she plays a 14-year-old boy. It’s a show she’s been working on for a long time (the original pilot was shot five years ago), and it took her a while to figure out the focus of the show. But now that Chad has made it to series, Pedrad says she’s discovered that the best way to make the show work was to put the character in real-life situations, even if they’re uncomfortable. (Click on the media bar below to hear Nasim Pedrad)