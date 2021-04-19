Netflix Renews ‘Ginny & Georgia’ For Season Two

Netflix’s popular YA mother/daughter coming of age series Ginny & Georgia, starring Brianne Howey (Georgia) and Antonia Gentry (Ginny), will return for a second season.
More than 52 million member households chose to watch the new coming-of-age series in its first 28 days. The series made the Top 10 list in 87 countries around the world and hit #1 in 46, including Australia, Brazil, Kenya and the U.S.
The new season will feature 10 all-new 60 minute episodes.
The entertaining and addictive first season of Ginny & Georgia premiered February 24, 2021 on Netflix, and portrayed a nuanced and complicated mother-daughter relationship, layered female friendships, sexual discovery and growing up at every age.
Quote from showrunner/executive producer Debra J. Fisher and creator/executive producer Sarah Lampert: “We are so appreciative of the incredible response and love you all have shown Ginny & Georgia. We’re especially grateful to Brianne and Toni, who set the highest bar every step of the way. We can’t wait to return to Wellsbury for Season 2.”
Season 1 starred Brianne Howey (Georgia), Antonia Gentry (Ginny), Diesel La Torraca (Austin), Jennifer Robertson (Ellen), Felix Mallard (Marcus), Sara Waisglass (Maxine), Scott Porter (Mayor Paul Randolph) and Raymond Ablack (Joe).
Ginny & Georgia is currently streaming worldwide, only on Netflix.