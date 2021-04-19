Millie Bobby Brown Really Does Love Her ‘Godzilla’ On-Screen Father

Currently starring in Godzilla vs. Kong, Kyle Chandler’s got quite a history with the gigantic ape — though it was playing a different role, he appeared in the King Kong movie directed by Peter Jackson. That film was released in 2005, when Millie Bobby Brown was just a year old. But now, Brown and Chandler have two Godzilla movies under their belts, and she talked to us about how happy she is that they’ve been able to build such a strong working relationship on these films. (Click on the media bar below to hear Millie Bobby Brown)