Dance Scene In ’13 Going On 30′ Was A Real Thrill For Jennifer Garner

When Jennifer Garner’s star was on the rise, thanks to the TV series Alias, she was able to capitalize on it by taking on bigger and bigger movie roles during her breaks from the show, including Catch Me If You Can, Daredevil, and Elektra. The film that’s had the most staying power for her, though, is 13 Going on 30, in which she played Jenna, a young girl who suddenly finds herself in a grown woman’s body. Seventeen years after its initial release, it continues to find new audiences, year after year, and one of the scenes these new fans seem to love the most is the one where she and co-star Mark Ruffalo dance to Michael Jackson’s Thriller. Looking back at the movie, Garner remembers that scene as being one of her favorites, too, especially since she’s always loved to dance. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jennifer Garner)