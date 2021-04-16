When The ‘Star Trek: TNG’ Cast Needed A Leader, Patrick Stewart Made It So

While the original Star Trek series had the flamboyant Captain Kirk, Star Trek: The Next Generation took things in a different direction with the no-nonsense Captain Jean-Luc Picard. Sir Patrick Stewart wound up being the perfect casting choice for the role, and not just for his on-screen role. Speaking at a Star Trek: First Contact panel, Jonathan Frakes and Stewart spoke about how the veteran British actor was a stern leader on the set, even when the cameras weren’t rolling. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jonathan Frakes & Sir Patrick Stewart)