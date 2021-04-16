Matthew Del Negro Finds His Place ‘On A Hill’

Veteran actor Matthew Del Negro wasn’t part of the original City on a Hill cast, but after joining the show halfway through its first season in 2019, he’s managed to stick around ever since. The show stars Kevin Bacon as an FBI agent who becomes part of a massive change in Boston law enforcement back in the 1990s. As Del Negro told us, the show — although fictional — is based on a series of real-life events that unfolded at that time in Boston’s history. (Click on the media bar to hear Matthew Del Negro)
Prior to getting the role on City on a Hill, Del Negro had been devoting the bulk of his time to a podcast he created, 10,000 NOs, based on a motivational book he’d written. Del Negro told us he’d had a lot of down time since the show Scandal ended, and the idea for the podcast was born as he was struggling to find a new job. (Click on the media below to hear Matthew Del Negro)
City on a Hill airs Sunday nights on Showtime.10,000 Nos podcast can be found at Apple iTunes, Spotify, and other streaming platforms.