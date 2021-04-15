To Christopher Meloni, ‘Organized Crime’ Doesn’t Seem Like A ‘Law & Order’ Departure

Ever since the Law & Order franchise began more than 30 years ago, its calling card has been its use of “ripped from the headlines” stories for its episodes. Through 20 seasons of the original series, 10 seasons of Criminal Intent, and 22 (and counting) seasons of Special Victims Unit, the knowledge that each episode was based on a real-life case only heightened the experience for viewers. But with its new entry, Organized Crime, it’s trying something a little different — a serialized story that’s not neatly wrapped up at the end of each episode. But Christopher Meloni, who returned as Detective Elliot Stabler for the new series, told us he still thinks there are elements of producer Dick Wolf’s “ripped from the headlines” vision that still apply to Organized Crime. (Click on the media bar below to hear Christopher Meloni)