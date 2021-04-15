Making Hollywood History: Why ‘Back To The Future’ Sequels Filmed Back-To-Back

After the success of Back to the Future in 1985, the movie’s producers shocked Hollywood with their announcement: Back to the Future II and Back to the Future III were both going into production, and they’d be shot back-to-back. Eventually, the productions actually overlapped, and there were times when they were shooting scenes for both movies! While the practice has become more commonplace — for example, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame were filmed in one epic shoot — it was highly unusual for the time. While this production method allowed the two sequels to be released just six months apart (a very good thing, considering how the second film left viewers hanging), director Robert Zemeckis told us the back-to-back shoot was actually inspired by more practical matters. (Click on the media bar below to hear Robert Zemeckis)