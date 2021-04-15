‘Crank Yankers’ Returns To Comedy Central May 5

Comedy Central today announced that the Emmy-nominated series Crank Yankers will make its return on Wednesday, May 5 at 10:30PM ET/PT. Crank Yankers brings the classic art of the prank phone call to life. Yankerville’s puppet citizens (voiced by celebrities and comedians) crank call real people – whether they like it or not.
Season 6 will feature beloved characters such as Spoonie Luv, Elmer Higgins, Niles Standish, Bobby Fletcher, Terrence Catheter, Mr. Birchum and more, with voice talent including, but not limited to, Kathy Griffin, Bobby Moynihan, Adam Carolla, Paul Scheer, Iliza Shlesinger, Chelsea Peretti, Brian Posehn, Jim Florentine, Punkie Johnson, Kevin Nealon, Desus & Mero, Tracy Morgan, Bobby Brown, Kyle Dunnigan, Trixie Mattel, JB Smoove, Sam Jay, Annie Murphy, Wanda Sykes, Tiffany Haddish, Natasha Leggero, Jimmy Kimmel and more.
Crank Yankers premiered in 2002 and ran for four seasons on Comedy Central. The series returned with a fifth season in 2019. Last year, it was honored with its first Emmy nomination for Outstanding Voice-Over Performance.
Fans can find previous seasons one through four on Paramount+, the streaming service from ViacomCBS.