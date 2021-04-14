With J.J. Abrams Involved, Chris Pine Knows ‘Star Trek’ Movies Will Be Great

While the Star Trek franchise has been pretty busy on the television side, with new properties like Discovery, Picard, and Lower Decks in the last few years, It’s been relatively dormant on the film side, where there hasn’t been a new Star Trek movie since 2016’s Beyond. It looks like that’s changing, though, as Paramount has added an untitled Star Trek film to its 2023 release schedule. Though few details are known, the TrekMovie website reports it will once again be produced by J.J. Abrams, who has been involved with all of the films since the franchise’s 2009 reboot. Though we don’t know any casting details, it wouldn’t be too far-fetched to speculate that Chris Pine would be eager to return as Captain Kirk, who he’s played throughout the Abrams films. After all, Pine is a big fan of the way Abrams makes movies, and he says he’s especially fond of Abrams’s storytelling abilities. (Click on the media bar below to hear Chris Pine)