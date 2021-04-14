Olivia Liang Looks To Honor The Underdog Spirit Of ‘Kung Fu’

In the early 1970s, the television drama Kung Fu ran for three seasons, starring David Carradine and featuring a future who’s who of guest stars, including early appearances by young actors like Harrison Ford, Jodie Foster, Don Johnson, Tim Mathieson, and Carl Weathers, among others. Now, the series has been rebooted by The CW, with the main character now being a young woman, played by Olivia Liang. Carradine’s character, Kwai Chang Caine, was extremely well received by audiences and critics (Carradine received Best Actor nominations for both the Emmys and the Golden Globes), so Liang’s got some pretty big shoes to fill. When we spoke to Liang, she told us what she hoped to bring forward from Carradine’s character to her own. (Click on the media bar below to hear Olivia Liang)