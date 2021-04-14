‘Little People, Big World’ & ‘7 Little Johnstons’ Returning To TLC In May
This spring, TLC welcomes back families as they experience the joys and challenges of raising children. LITTLE PEOPLE, BIG WORLD returns with wedding planning for Amy, farm ownership decisions for Matt and new milestones for Zach and Tori’s babies. And it’s a season of independence for the whole family on 7 LITTLE JOHNSTONS as the kids look to strike out on their own.
LITTLE PEOPLE, BIG WORLD – Premieres on TLC on Tuesday, May 11 at 9pm ET/PT
Like the rest of America, the Roloffs are still hunkered down in the midst of the pandemic. As Matt reimagines how to run the family business, Zach contemplates co-owning and running the farm with his dad. Is he ready to handle all that would come with living and working with his father? Meanwhile, after packing up thirty years of memories and moving out of the farmhouse for good, Amy and her fiancé Chris start planning their upcoming wedding. But what happens when they realize they don’t share the same vision for their big day? And Zach and Tori see firsthand the little victories and big challenges that go along with raising two children. Join the conversation using #LPBW. LITTLE PEOPLE, BIG WORLD is produced for TLC by Bright Spot Content, an All3Media America company, in association with Gay Rosenthal Productions.
7 LITTLE JOHNSTONS – Returns on TLC on Tuesday, May 25 at 8pm ET/PT
When the pandemic started, it brought all the Johnstons back together under one roof, but now the older children are anxious to break out on their own. Viewers last saw Trent and Amber delivering an ultimatum to Jonah: he needed to find his own place within three months. Now, fresh off of celebrating his 21st birthday, Jonah is juggling the hunt for a new place to live, a job search and a long-distance relationship. Meanwhile, rising tensions between Anna and Amber have resulted in Anna looking to move out as well. Neither of them is sure how to navigate their strained relationship, and it’s affecting the other Johnstons: it’s one of the primary reasons Elizabeth is also ready to find her own place. With so many changes on the horizon for the family, each Johnston is faced with the realities of growing up. All the while, Trent and Amber fight to keep their family as tight-knit as they’ve always been – even if they don’t all live in the same house. Join the conversation using #7LittleJohnstons. 7 LITTLE JOHNSTONS is produced for TLC by Figure 8 Films.