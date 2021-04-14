How Katey Sagal Decided She Wanted To ‘Rebel’

Katey Sagal has come a long, long way from Peg Bundy. After playing the big-haired, airhead housewife for 11 seasons on Married … With Children, Sagal has managed to avoid the sitcom stereotypes that have derailed so many others’ careers. After spending seven highly acclaimed seasons on Sons of Anarchy, Sagal’s back with a new drama, Rebel, loosely based on the life of legal crusader Erin Brockovich. Sagal told us why she was so eager to get involved with the project. (Click on the media bar below to hear Katey Sagal)