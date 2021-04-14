Ben Falcone Didn’t Have To Force Jason Bateman To Join ‘Thunder’

By Hollywood Outbreak

THUNDER FORCE (L-R): BEHIND THE SCENES with DIRECTOR, BEN FALCONE, JASON BATEMAN as THE CRAB. Cr. HOPPER STONE/NETFLIX © 2021.

In 2013, Jason Bateman co-starred with Melissa McCarthy in the movie Identity Thief, which also had McCarthy’s husband, Ben Falcone, in its cast. Ever since, the three of them have maintained a strong friendship, so when Falcone approached Bateman with a new project he’d written and would direct for McCarthy — the superhero comedy Thunder Force — he didn’t have to twist Bateman’s arm to get him to accept, because Bateman says he knew he’d have a great time making the movie. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jason Bateman)

Thunder Force is currently streaming on Netflix.

