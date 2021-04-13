‘New Amsterdam’ Crew Made It Through COVID With Expert Guidance

To enhance the show’s realism, New Amsterdam routinely works with real medical professionals: They have doctors consulting the show as medical advisors, and they’ll often feature actual first responders in small roles on the show. All of these connections certainly came in handy for the cast and crew when New York City — including the New Amsterdam cast and crew — went into lockdown last spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Jocko Sims told us it was extremely helpful and reassuring to be able to get real-time updates from doctors, and it also allowed them to reach out to a community in need. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jocko Sims)