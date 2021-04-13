Jenna Dewan Joins Judge Panel for CBS’ ‘Dance With Me’
Dancer, actress, author and producer Jenna Dewan will join the judges panel for COME DANCE WITH ME, the new CBS family dance competition show. From executive producers LL COOL J and Chris O’Donnell, the series features exceptionally talented young dancers from across the country who invite one inspirational, and untrained, family member or other adult who has supported their dance dreams, to become their dance partner for a chance to strut their stuff for a grand prize. Additional cast information and show details will be announced in the coming months. The series is produced by CBS Studios and 3 Ball Productions.