George Lucas Takes Us Back To ‘Indiana’

On June 12, Raiders of the Lost Ark will celebrate the 40th anniversary of its release. Amazingly, George Lucas, Steven Spielberg, and Harrison Ford have been able to keep the franchise alive. A new movie is in production, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge has been cast alongside Ford. (John Williams, who scored all of the previous Indiana Jones movies, will also be returning for the new sequel.) Of course, Lucas created the character of Indiana Jones at the perfect time — when he and Ford were flush with success from their work on the Star Wars films. And when he conceived the idea of Jones, Lucas told us he put a lot of the things he was passionate about into the character. (Click on the media bar below to hear George Lucas)