‘For All Mankind’ Has Fun Tweaking History In Its Alternate Reality

For All Mankind is a fascinating series that asks the question, “What if the space race never ended?” In an alternate reality where the United States and Soviet Union are still trying to one-up each other with their outer space exploits, the world is a very different place. Politics has changed, technology has changed, even pop culture has changed, thanks to the ongoing competition — and the ongoing commitment of money and resources to space programs. While he knew the show couldn’t take its focus off of the space aspect of the show, co-creator and executive producer Ronald D. Moore told us they’ve had a lot of fun finding all kinds of ways of integrating little tidbits of that vastly different culture into the show. (Click on the media bar below to hear Ronald D. Moore)