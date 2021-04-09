Kevin Bacon’s Not Himself In ‘City On A Hill,’ And He’s Fine With That

Kevin Bacon is an actor. And what is acting? Playing a character. Bacon understands that, and he’s fine with that — even when the role he takes is that of a person he may find morally or socially reprehensible. For example, in his new series City on a Hill, he plays a cop who plays fast and loose with the rules. In real life, Bacon isn’t a big fan of guys like that. However, it doesn’t mean he can’t enjoy the challenge of playing that character, and he told us that’s one of the best things about acting: getting the opportunity to explore so many different types of people. (Click on the media bar below to hear Kevin Bacon)