Emilio Estevez’s Return To The ‘Ducks’ Was Bombay In A Whole New Way

Returning to the role of Gordon Bombay from The Mighty Ducks was something Emilio Estevez didn’t take lightly, and he probably wouldn’t have come back at all if it had simply been a rehash of the role he’d played in the franchise’s three movies. Fortunately for him (and for us), when he was approached about the idea of The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, he discovered that the show’s creators — Josh Goldsmith, Cathy Yuspa, and original Mighty Ducks writer Steve Brill — had devised a whole new arc for the character, and he told us that’s what really sold him on the series. (Click on the media bar below to hear Emilio Estevez)