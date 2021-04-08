Tyler Perry: Why People Are Looking Forward To A ‘Madea’ Prequel

Through appearances in a dozen films, four TV series, and a series of stage plays, America fell in love with Tyler Perry’s offbeat character Madea. Based on his own mother and aunt, Madea was a character who was strong, determined, and wasn’t very good about hiding her feelings. While Perry brought the character’s film career to a close with 2019’s A Madea Family Funeral, the character is about to return … younger than ever! Showtime is reportedly working on a prequel series called Mabel, set in the 1970s and showing Madea as a young, headstrong woman meeting life’s challenges head-on after moving to Atlanta. When we spoke to Perry, he told us why he thought so many people have become such huge Madea fans. (Click on the media bar below to hear Tyler Perry)