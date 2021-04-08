Tom Holland To Star In New Anthology Series For Apple TV+
Apple TV+ today announced a series order for “The Crowded Room,” a seasonal anthology that will be produced by Apple Studios and New Regency, with Academy Award winner Akiva Goldsman (“A Beautiful Mind”) set to write and executive produce. On the heels of the premiere of global hit Apple Original film “Cherry,” Tom Holland will star in the lead role of the first season and will serve as executive producer alongside Goldsman.
“The Crowded Room” is a gripping anthology series that will explore the true and inspirational stories of those who have struggled and learned to successfully live with mental illness. The anthology’s 10-episode first season is a captivating thriller, inspired by the award-winning biography “The Minds of Billy Milligan” by Daniel Keyes. It tells the story of Billy Milligan (Holland), the first person ever acquitted of a crime because of multiple personality disorder (now known as dissociative identity disorder).
“The Crowded Room” is a co-production between Apple Studios and New Regency. Goldsman will serve as executive producer through his Weed Road Productions banner. The series will also be executive produced by Alexandra Milchan for EMJAG Productions and New Regency’s Arnon Milchan, Yariv Milchan and Michael Schaefer.
The series join a growing lineup of Apple Originals that will be developed and produced by Apple Studios, including “The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey,” a new limited series based on the moving novel by best-selling author Walter Mosley and starring Samuel L. Jackson and Dominique Fishback; “Emancipation,” from director Antoine Fuqua and starring and produced by Academy Award nominee Will Smith; the highly sought-after film “Killers of the Flower Moon,” directed by Martin Scorsese and starring and produced by Leonardo DiCaprio; “Snow Blind,” starring Jake Gyllenhaal and directed by Gustav Möller; “Swan Song,” a genre-bending film starring Mahershala Ali, Naomie Harris and Glenn Close; “Masters of the Air,” from Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Television and Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman’s Playtone; a new drama series from Team Downey and Adam Perlman; “High Desert,” a comedy series starring Patricia Arquette, who will also executive produce alongside director Ben Stiller; and “Carrie and Me,” a new film adapted from Carol Burnett’s best-selling memoir about her daughter.