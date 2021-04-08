Simultaneous ‘Spider-Men’? Tobey Maguire Thinks A Reunion With Sam Raimi Would Be Marvelous

With Toby Maguire being brought back in the role of Peter Parker/Spider-Man for the new Marvel movie Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, there’s been talk of reviving Maguire’s Spider-Man franchise. (Yes, now that the multiverse has been established, it would be possible for Maguire’s and Tom Holland’s Spider-Man series to exist simultaneously. In fact, rumor has it that Maguire may make an appearance in Holland’s next film, Spider-Man: No Way Home. If Maguire’s Spidey gets to make a new movie, it’s rumored that director Sam Raimi — who did all three of Maguire’s earlier Spider-Man films — would be brought in for the fourth. If that happens, Maguire would be thrilled, because he says he loved the way Raimi was able to tell those previous films’ stories.(Click on the media bar below to hear Tobey Maguire)