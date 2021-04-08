Christopher Meloni Got An ‘SVU’ Chemistry Lesson From Mariska Hargitay

When Christopher Meloni’s character returned to Law & Order: SVU earlier this month to help launch his new spinoff, Law & Order: Organized Crime, the highly anticipated episode resulted in SVU’s biggest same-day ratings since 2016. Clearly, people were anxious to see the reunion of Elliot Stabler and Mariska Hargitay’s Olivia Benson on the show. It won’t be their last time together, either: Meloni is due to make more crossover appearances on SVU throughout the season. From the very beginning of the series, people loved the dynamic between the two characters, and Meloni explains why he really couldn’t understand why — until Hargitay explained it to him. (Click on the media bar below to hear Christopher Meloni)