On ‘Home Economics,’ Topher Grace Has An All-American Family

There have been sitcoms about rich families. There have been sitcoms about poor families. And there have been sitcoms about families right in the middle. But the new series Home Economics takes things a step further — it’s about a family of three siblings, one struggling, one well off, and one, well, in the middle. Topher Grace is one of the show’s stars (he’s the one in the middle), and he believes the show is about more than just a family, because he thinks the family could also represent all of America. (Click on the media bar below to hear Topher Grace)