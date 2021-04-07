Netflix Releases New Trailer for ‘Jupiter’s Legacy’ Starring Josh Duhamel

By Hollywood Outbreak

JUPITER’S LEGACY (L to R) BEN DANIELS as WALTER SAMPSON in episode 101 of JUPITER’S LEGACY. Cr. COURTESY OF NETFLIX © 2021

After nearly a century of keeping mankind safe, the world’s first generation of superheroes must look to their children to continue the legacy. But tensions rise as the young superheroes, hungry to prove their worth, struggle to live up to their parents’ legendary public reputations — and exacting personal standards.

Jupiter’s Legacy premieres globally on Netflix on May 7th

Cast: Josh Duhamel, Ben Daniels, Leslie Bibb, Elena Kampouris, Andrew Horton, Mike Wade, Matt Lanter and Ian Quinlan.

Executive Producers: Mark Millar, Frank Quitely, Lorenzo Di Bonaventura, Dan McDermott, Steven S. DeKnight, James Middleton, and Sang Kyu Kim.

