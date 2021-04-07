How ‘E.T.’ Nearly Wrecked Henry Thomas’s Career

Some actors go an entire lifetime without making a big hit movie. That wasn’t the case for Henry Thomas, though. When he was 10 years old, he starred in the movie that was — at the time — the biggest film in Hollywood history, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial. But that kind of overnight success was a double-edged sword for Thomas. In fact, he admitted to us that dealing with that sudden rush of celebrity status almost caused him to quit show business. (Click on the media bar below to hear Henry Thomas)