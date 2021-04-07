At First, Bruno Mars Had Trouble Getting His Foot In The Door

Bruno Mars always knew he was talented. He knew that even when he was a kid, singing and dancing in his family’s musical revue in Hawai’i. But he didn’t think he was going to be able to make a living doing that forever, so he left the islands in search of music industry success. While his perseverance has made him a success story, he told us he went through some difficult times at the start of his career when the opportunities (and the hits) weren’t coming yet. (Click on the media bar below to hear Bruno Mars)