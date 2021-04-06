Why Bring Back ‘Mortal Kombat’? For The Director, It’s All About The Characters

After nearly 25 years, Mortal Kombat has gotten a reboot. After starting off strong with 1995’s original movie, a sequel struggled to find its audience, and the property was parked on the sidelines. But now, director Simon McQuoid has brought it back with a new film, also called Mortal Kombat. Based, of course, on the successful video game, Mortal Kombat is definitely a well-known brand name, and its popularity has remained high. But McQuoid says the movie series was worth bringing back, and it wasn’t just because of the video game — he thinks the characters and their stories remain first-rate. (Click on the media bar below to hear Simon McQuoid)

Mortal Kombat will open in theaters and stream on HBO Max starting April 23.

