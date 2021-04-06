Russell Crowe’s Memories Of Singing On The Set Are Far From ‘Misérables’

One of the things that stood out about the 2012 film version of Les Misérables was the singing — it was all done live on the set, which was a huge departure from the way movie musicals are ordinarily made. Several of the movie’s stars received accolades for their vocal performances, and one of the film’s songs earned an Oscar nomination. Russell Crowe, who’s done quite a bit of singing (he’s got a rock band on the side), told us why he was a big fan of the producers’ choice to record the film’s vocals right there on the set. (Click on the media bar below to hear Russell Crowe)