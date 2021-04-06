Melissa Benoist & The Messages She Hopes Girls Get From ‘Supergirl’

After six seasons, Supergirl will be ending its run on The CW. For a show with a young demographic, six years is a long time. Young women who started watching in middle school are now in college. Many who started watching in high school have started careers. And it’s a good bet that all of those fans have learned valuable life lessons from the show. Melissa Benoist, who stars as Kara Danvers and her superhero alter ego, talked to us about the things she hopes those young fans have gotten from the show over the years. (Click on the media bar below to hear Melissa Benoist)