Paramount+ Releases ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Season Four Teaser Trailer

Paramount+ today revealed a teaser trailer for season four of its hit original series STAR TREK: DISCOVERY. The teaser trailer was introduced by series star Sonequa Martin-Green following the “Women In Motion” panel during today’s virtual global First Contact Day celebration, which also revealed that season four will premiere in 2021.
The free First Contact Day virtual panels will be available to view on-demand on Paramount+’s YouTube Channel and on Paramount+ in the U.S., following their initial airing on StarTrek.com/FirstContact today from 12:00-2:45 PM, PT/3:00-5:45 PM, ET.
Season four of STAR TREK: DISCOVERY finds Captain Burnham and the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery facing a threat unlike any they’ve ever encountered. With Federation and non-Federation worlds alike feeling the impact, they must confront the unknown and work together to ensure a hopeful future for all.
STAR TREK: DISCOVERY season four cast members include Sonequa Martin-Green (Captain Michael Burnham), Doug Jones (Saru), Anthony Rapp (Paul Stamets), Mary Wiseman (Sylvia Tilly), Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber), David Ajala (Cleveland “Book” Booker), Blu del Barrio (Adira) and Ian Alexander (Gray).