Blake Shelton: Nick Jonas Isn’t Really Competition!

In the 20 seasons The Voice has been on the air, there have been 14 coaches to fill those spinning chairs. As the only remaining original coach, Blake Shelton has been there the whole time, and he’s seen all the others come and go. When it comes to his current competition, Shelton has plenty of respect for Kelly Clarkson and John Legend, who have both been victorious on the show. But what about Nick Jonas? Well, let’s put it this way — Shelton’s not scared. (Click on the media bar below to hear Nick Jonas)