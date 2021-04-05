‘Black Widow’ Proved Too Enticing For Rachel Weisz

Rachel Weisz first found mainstream success when she starred in a couple of action movies — The Mummy and The Mummy Returns. Her career took a more serious turn after that, and she won an Oscar for her supporting role in The Constant Gardener. But now, she’s come full circle and returning to the action genre, as she’s joining two-time Oscar nominee Scarlett Johansson in Marvel’s Black Widow. Weisz told us she was excited to join the cast of the movie, especially given the talent she’d be working with, both in front of and behind the camera. (Click on the media bar below to hear Rachel Weisz)