Amazon Prime Video Announces Premiere Date For New Young Adult Series ‘Panic’
Season one of Panic, the new, hour-long, young adult series from creator, executive producer and writer Lauren Oliver, will premiere all ten episodes on Friday, May 28th, 2021 exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.
About Panic
Panic is a new Amazon Prime Video one-hour drama series, written and created by Lauren Oliver (based on her bestselling novel). It takes place in a small Texas town, where every summer the graduating seniors compete in a series of challenges, winner takes all, which they believe is their one and only chance to escape their circumstances and make their lives better. But this year, the rules have changed – the pot of money is larger than ever and the game has become even more dangerous. The players will come face to face with their deepest, darkest fears and be forced to decide how much they are willing to risk in order to win. The Amazon Original series Panic will premiere on Amazon Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories.
Panic is created, written by and executive produced by Lauren Oliver and executive produced by Joe Roth, Jeff Kirschenbaum and Adam Schroeder. Lynley Bird and Alyssa Altman serve as co-executive producers. Panic is produced by Amazon Studios.
Series regulars: Olivia Welch “Heather Nill,” Mike Faist “Dodge Mason,” Jessica Sula “Natalie Williams,” Camron Jones “Bishop Mason,” Ray Nicholson “Ray Hall,” Enrique Murciano “Sheriff Cortez”