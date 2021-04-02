‘Equalizer’ Has Brought Queen Latifah Out Of Her Comfort Zone

Over the course of an acting career that’s now spanned 30 years, Queen Latifah’s become best known for her comedy roles and her Oscar-nominated performance in the musical Chicago. So it seems a little out of character for her to be starring in an action series like “The Equalizer.” But, as the show’s executive producer, she was both instrumental in getting it on the air and adamant about playing the lead role of a vigilante. At first, she admits, she found herself on unfamiliar ground. But as she’s gotten more into the role, she says she’s been finding her footing. (Click on the media bar below to hear Queen Latifah)