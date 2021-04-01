How Rian Johnson Carved Out The Story Of ‘Knives Out’

The latest speculation out of Hollywood is that Netflix will land the highly coveted deal for two Knives Out sequels, with Daniel Craig starring and Rian Johnson continuing to write and direct the films. The original, of course, was a surprise hit, with the comedy-tinged whodunit grossing more than $300 million worldwide. While the movie’s all-star cast certainly played a part in its success, the bulk of the praise went to Johnson for the work he did behind the camera, especially with the script. Since Knives Out was a project Johnson had wanted to do for a long time, he told us he’d given a lot of thought to the way he wanted to lay out the plot. (Click on the media bar below to hear Rian Johnson)