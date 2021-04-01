Christopher Meloni’s New ‘Law & Order’ Will Be A Killer Serial

After a long hiatus from the Law & Order universe, Christopher Meloni is back! Following 12 years as Detective Elliot Stabler, one of the original characters on “Law & Order: SVU,” he left the series for various reasons. While his character took an early retirement on SVU, it turns out there was a lot more to the story, as we’ll learn on his new series, Law & Order: Organized Crime. Meloni is excited about the opportunity to explore Stabler’s character once again, and he’s even more excited about the format of the series. While all of the Law & Order shows so far have been procedurals with largely self-contained episodes, Meloni told us that Organized Crime is going to play out as more of a serial. (Click on the media bar below to hear Christopher Meloni)