Anthony Mackie: ‘Falcon & The Winter Soldier’ Creator Gives Characters Their Due

TELEVISION NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

(L-R): Winter Soldier/Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) and Falcon/Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) in Marvel Studios’ THE FALCON AND THE WINTER SOLDIER exclusively on Disney+. Photo by Julie Vrabelová. ©Marvel Studios 2021. All Rights Reserved.

In The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, two underappreciated characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Avengers saga finally come into their own, with a series that finally puts them at the forefront of the story. Malcolm Spellman was brought in by Marvel to create the new series and its story arcs, and he’s certainly earned himself a fan in series star Anthony Mackie. Mackie, who plays Sam Wilson (aka The Falcon), told us he credits Spellman with setting up a situation that would let both of the show’s main characters thrive. (Click on the media bar below to hear Anthony Mackie)

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is currently streaming on Disney+

Related articles

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

New Trailers

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak