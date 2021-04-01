Anthony Mackie: ‘Falcon & The Winter Soldier’ Creator Gives Characters Their Due

In The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, two underappreciated characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Avengers saga finally come into their own, with a series that finally puts them at the forefront of the story. Malcolm Spellman was brought in by Marvel to create the new series and its story arcs, and he’s certainly earned himself a fan in series star Anthony Mackie. Mackie, who plays Sam Wilson (aka The Falcon), told us he credits Spellman with setting up a situation that would let both of the show’s main characters thrive. (Click on the media bar below to hear Anthony Mackie)