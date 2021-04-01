‘9 To 5’ Themes Still Resonate Today For Dolly Parton

Long before anyone had ever heard of a #MeToo movement, there were three women who famously stood up for themselves against a harassing boss in the workplace: Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, and Dolly Parton of the classic film 9 To 5. Made in 1980, the film had audiences laughing and feminists cheering, especially at a time when the Equal Rights Amendment was still under consideration. While the problems women face in the workplace is still a big issue in 2021, Parton says she believes 9 To 5 helped make things better than they used to be, and the message in the movie is one that still holds true today.(Click on the media bar below to hear Dolly Parton)