Millie Bobby Brown’s Favorite ‘Godzilla’ Scenes Happened Before Her Very Eyes

When the Godzilla character started out, it appeared as practical special effects because, well, it was back in the 1950s, and computers capable of generating graphics didn’t exist yet. Now, here we are in 2021, and there are entire movies that are produced on computers. So, for a movie like Godzilla vs. Kong, of course you’re going to have the two title characters created through CGI. But one of the things Millie Bobby Brown found really interesting about making the movie was that director Adam Wingard tried to do as much of the movie as he could on real sets, rather than relying completely on green screens and CGI.(Click on the media bar below to hear Millie Bobby Brown)