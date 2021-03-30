Ryan Eggold Constantly Conscious Of ‘New Amsterdam’s’ Timeliness

Between This Is Us and New Amsterdam, NBC arguably has the most timely night on television ever. Both shows deftly weave current events — and current controversies — into their stories on a weekly basis. New Amsterdam has had to walk an especially fine line, since it’s constantly dealing with medical issues, social issues, and those times where the two intersect. Star Ryan Eggold told us he’s been particularly impressed with the way the show’s writers have been able to navigate their way through a complex maze of issues. (Click on the media bar below to hear Ryan Eggold)