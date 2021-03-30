Hulu Releases ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Season 4 Trailer

MOVIE TRAILERS
By Hollywood Outbreak

Praise be! The trailer and key art for The Handmaid’s Tale has arrived! The new season premieres with three all new episodes on April 28 on Hulu.

In the upcoming fourth season of The Handmaid’s Tale, June (Elisabeth Moss) strikes back against Gilead as a fierce rebel leader, but the risks she takes bring unexpected and dangerous new challenges. Her quest for justice and revenge threatens to consume her and destroy her most cherished relationships.

Adapted from the classic novel by Margaret Atwood, The Handmaid’s Tale is the story of life in the dystopia of Gilead, a totalitarian society in what was formerly the United States. Offred (Elizabeth Moss), one of the few fertile women known as Handmaids in the oppressive Republic of Gilead, struggles to survive as a reproductive surrogate for a powerful Commander and his resentful wife.

 The series stars Elisabeth Moss, Joseph Fiennes, Yvonne Strahovski, Samira Wiley, Alexis Bledel, Ann Dowd, Max Minghella, Madeline Brewer, O-T Fagbenle, Amanda Brugel, Bradley Whitford, and Sam Jaeger.

Related articles

Lily-Rose Depp: In ‘Voyagers,’ Deep Space &...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Originally scheduled to be released last year, Voyagers is about to finally get its theatrical release. Lily-Rose Depp is one of the stars of...
Read more

Paramount+ Invites ‘Star Trek’ Fans To Celebrate...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
 Paramount+ invites fans from around the world to a virtual celebration of First Contact Day on Monday, April 5. As depicted in the film...
Read more

Ryan Eggold Constantly Conscious Of ‘New Amsterdam’s’...

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Between This Is Us and New Amsterdam, NBC arguably has the most timely night on television ever. Both shows deftly weave current events --...
Read more

Dog Grooming Is A ‘Perfect’ Subject For...

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Rebel Wilson may be best known for the Pitch Perfect movies, but now she's part of a different kind of competition -- she's hosting...
Read more

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

New Trailers

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak