Dog Grooming Is A ‘Perfect’ Subject For Rebel Wilson

Rebel Wilson may be best known for the Pitch Perfect movies, but now she’s part of a different kind of competition — she’s hosting a new ABC series called Pooch Perfect, in which stylists work their wonders on dogs. Although this might seem like a bit of a stretch for a woman whose career has been all about singing, dancing, and comedy, Wilson says it really isn’t. As a matter of fact, she’s also an executive producer on the project, and she told us that, thanks to her family, it’s been a passion of hers since she was a little girl! (Click on the media bar below to hear Rebel Wilson)