Chris Evans Thinks Downey Will Be Welcomed Back To The MCU With Open Arms

MOVIE NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

As we mentioned previously, there are rumors that Marvel is looking into ways of bringing Robert Downey Jr. back into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, even though Tony Stark (and Iron Man) died at the end of Avengers: Endgame. As long as he doesn’t show up in Bobby Ewing’s shower, we’re betting that fans will be thrilled to see him return. We’re also thinking he’ll be a welcome presence on the set, too. Actors and crew members have long spoken of Downey’s enthusiasm and professionalism on the set, and Avengers teammate Chris Evans says he’s one of the easiest actors in Hollywood to work with. (Click on the media bar below to hear Chris Evans)

You can watch Downey’s work in the MCU films on Disney+.

Related articles

Lily-Rose Depp: In ‘Voyagers,’ Deep Space &...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Originally scheduled to be released last year, Voyagers is about to finally get its theatrical release. Lily-Rose Depp is one of the stars of...
Read more

Paramount+ Invites ‘Star Trek’ Fans To Celebrate...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
 Paramount+ invites fans from around the world to a virtual celebration of First Contact Day on Monday, April 5. As depicted in the film...
Read more

Production Starts On Arron Sorkin’s Highly Anticipated...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Amazon Studios started principal photography on writer-director Aaron Sorkin's drama Being the Ricardos this week in Los Angeles. Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem star...
Read more

Nicolas Cage & The Role That Got...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
It was going to be one of the crowning achievements in Nicolas Cage's career. A decade after the Superman franchise had ground to a...
Read more

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

New Trailers

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak