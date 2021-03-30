Chris Evans Thinks Downey Will Be Welcomed Back To The MCU With Open Arms

As we mentioned previously, there are rumors that Marvel is looking into ways of bringing Robert Downey Jr. back into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, even though Tony Stark (and Iron Man) died at the end of Avengers: Endgame. As long as he doesn’t show up in Bobby Ewing’s shower, we’re betting that fans will be thrilled to see him return. We’re also thinking he’ll be a welcome presence on the set, too. Actors and crew members have long spoken of Downey’s enthusiasm and professionalism on the set, and Avengers teammate Chris Evans says he’s one of the easiest actors in Hollywood to work with. (Click on the media bar below to hear Chris Evans)