In This ‘City,’ Kevin Bacon’s Character Is An Unapologetic Throwback

TELEVISION NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

In his series, City on a Hill, Kevin Bacon plays an FBI agent in the Boston area who’s part of a group trying to break a long-running crime wave. Though his character and story are fictional, they’re set against a backdrop of what was actually happening in the city back in the 1990s. Bacon’s character is a no-nonsense law enforcement officer whose main priority is taking care of business, even if it means bending the rules sometimes. It’s a mindset that might get the character in trouble today, but Bacon told us he’s committed to making sure his actions are authentic for the time, rather than viewing them through a present-day lens. (Click on the media bar below to hear Kevin Bacon)

City on a Hill airs Sunday nights on Showtime.

