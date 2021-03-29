How ‘The Voice’ Won Over Kelly Clarkson

By Hollywood Outbreak

Courtesy of NBC.

Unless you’ve been living in isolation for the past 19 year, you know Kelly Clarkson’s story — how she rose to superstardom as the first winner of American Idol.But she never wound up joining that show as a judge. Instead, she joined its main competitor, The Voice, as a mentor and then a coach. Why did Clarkson choose The Voice? As she recalls, she really wasn’t interested in any kind of singing competition until she learned about some of the features that make The Voice unique. (Click on the media bar below to hear Kelly Clarkson)

The Voice airs Mondays at 8/7c on NBC.

