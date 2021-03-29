By Accident & By ‘Force,’ Melissa McCarthy Brings The Super ‘Thunder’

In her movie career, Melissa McCarthy’s been all kinds of interesting things: She’s been a spy, a bridesmaid, a ghostbusters, and even a boss. But she’s never been a superhero … until now! Thanks to her character being in the right place at the right time (or wrong place at the wrong time, depending on your point of view), she’s endowed with super powers in Thunder Force, and she must team up with a similarly super-powered friend (Octavia Spencer) to save Chicago. McCarthy talked to us about the idea behind the film, and how she loved the idea of giving power to the powerless. (Click on the media bar below to hear Melissa McCarthy)

Thunder Force premieres April 9 on Netflix.

