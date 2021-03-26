It Took A ‘Mighty’ Force To Bring Emilio Estevez Back To Hollywood

TELEVISION NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

Courtesy of Disney+

It’s been nearly three decades since The Mighty Ducks hit theaters, spawning a three-movie franchise and even inspiring an NHL team name. Now, the Ducks are back in a new Disney+ series, The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, which sees Emilio Estevez returning to the role of coach Gordon Bombay. Considering Estevez had made only three films in the last 15 years, it was a bit surprising to see him commit to the show, but Estevez told us that both the timing and the project seemed right. (Click on the media bar below to hear Emilio Estevez)

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers  is currently streaming on Disney+.

Related articles

He’s No Real-Life Scientist, But Grant Gustin’s...

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Barry Allen's a pretty smart guy. In his day job, he was a police crime scene investigator. But now, of course, he spends most...
Read more

It’s So Hard For Ben Feldman To...

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Even the passage of the new stimulus package couldn't keep Cloud 9 from going out of business. Well, not really, since it's a fictional...
Read more

Jada Pinkett Smith’s Award Winning Series ‘Red...

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
· Facebook Watch announces the return of the award-winning hit series "Red Table Talk" with hosts Jada Pinkett Smith, her daughter Willow Smith, and...
Read more

Sebastian Stan’s MCU Reunion With ‘Falcon’ Has...

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
With Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe starting its rollout on television, we've so far seen WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter...
Read more

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

New Trailers

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak