It Took A ‘Mighty’ Force To Bring Emilio Estevez Back To Hollywood

It’s been nearly three decades since The Mighty Ducks hit theaters, spawning a three-movie franchise and even inspiring an NHL team name. Now, the Ducks are back in a new Disney+ series, The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, which sees Emilio Estevez returning to the role of coach Gordon Bombay. Considering Estevez had made only three films in the last 15 years, it was a bit surprising to see him commit to the show, but Estevez told us that both the timing and the project seemed right. (Click on the media bar below to hear Emilio Estevez)